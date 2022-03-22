 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: Enerpac Tool Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:07pm   Comments
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Enerpac Tool Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Enerpac Tool Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.24 0.18 0.12
EPS Actual 0.16 0.19 0.28 0.06
Price Change % -1.66% -4.21% -1.37% 6.45%

Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group were trading at $20.0 as of March 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

