Why Draganfly Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2022 8:54am   Comments
Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) shares are surging Tuesday morning after the company announced it received an order for its Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones from Coldchain Delivery Systems for immediate deployment with Revived Soldiers Ukraine.

Draganfly will initially provide a total of 10 Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones and additionally, will be donating three drone systems to Revived Soldiers Ukraine. The total order size is for purchase of up to 200 units.

Medical Response Drones will be equipped with a temperature-managed medical response payload box, which can transport up to 35 pounds of medical supplies.

According to Draganfly, the Revived Soldiers Ukraine organization plans to purchase more of the company's drones in order to scale up its response.

DPRO 52-Week Range: $1.03 - $10.35

The stock was up 80.8% at $3.02 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Draganfly.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Global Movers Trading Ideas

