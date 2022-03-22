$100 Invested In Enterprise Finl Servs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.18%. Currently, Enterprise Finl Servs has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion.

Buying $100 In EFSC: If an investor had bought $1,000 of EFSC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $405.60 today based on a price of $49.32 for EFSC at the time of writing.

Enterprise Finl Servs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

