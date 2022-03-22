 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nike Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2022 8:19am   Comments
Share:
Why Nike Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

Nike said fiscal third quarter 2022 revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $10.9 billion, which beat the $10.62 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 71 cents per share. 

"NIKE’s strong results this quarter show that our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy is working, as we invest to achieve our growth opportunities," said John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike.

Related Link: Nike Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Digital Sales Growth And More

Analyst Assessment: 

  • Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained Nike with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $160 to $165.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone maintained Nike with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $173 to $175.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained Nike with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $165 to $170.
  • BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained Nike with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $150.
  • JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Nike with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $162 to $164.

NKE 52-Week Range: $116.75 - $179.10

Nike shares were up 5.46% at $137.30 at press time.

Photo: sbl0323 from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2022Seaport GlobalInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Now An FTX Ambassador
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Crude Oil Down 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2022
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: John Donahoe why it's movingEarnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com