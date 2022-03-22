 Skip to main content

AC Immune: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 9:22am   Comments
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AC Immune reported an EPS of $-0.28.

Revenue was down $1.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.58% increase in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

