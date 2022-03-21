$1000 Invested In Novo Nordisk 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.65%. Currently, Novo Nordisk has a market capitalization of $250.29 billion.

Buying $1,000 In NVO: If an investor had bought $1,000 of NVO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,862.44 today based on a price of $110.01 for NVO at the time of writing.

Novo Nordisk's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.