$1000 Invested In Novo Nordisk 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 3:10pm   Comments
Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.65%. Currently, Novo Nordisk has a market capitalization of $250.29 billion.

Buying $1,000 In NVO: If an investor had bought $1,000 of NVO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,862.44 today based on a price of $110.01 for NVO at the time of writing.

Novo Nordisk's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

