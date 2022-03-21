Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marathon Digital Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.93%. Currently, Marathon Digital Holdings has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion.

Buying $100 In MARA: If an investor had bought $1,000 of MARA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $232.96 today based on a price of $27.21 for MARA at the time of writing.

Marathon Digital Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

