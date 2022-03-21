 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marathon Digital Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marathon Digital Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.93%. Currently, Marathon Digital Holdings has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion.

Buying $100 In MARA: If an investor had bought $1,000 of MARA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $232.96 today based on a price of $27.21 for MARA at the time of writing.

Marathon Digital Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MARA)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher
Are Crypto Mining Companies Bouncing Back After Experiencing A Major Slump?
Marathon Digital Holdings Whale Trades For March 11
What Was Your First? Find Out What Warren Buffett's And Ray Dalio's First Stocks Were — Plus The Zinger Nation Tells All
Kevin O'Leary Dumps Bitcoin Mining Stocks After 'Really Bad News': What Investors Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com