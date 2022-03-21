Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Brookfield Asset Mgmt 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.48%. Currently, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion.

Buying $1,000 In BAM: If an investor had bought $1,000 of BAM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,355.96 today based on a price of $55.57 for BAM at the time of writing.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

