Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Brookfield Asset Mgmt 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 1:36pm   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Brookfield Asset Mgmt 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.48%. Currently, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion.

Buying $1,000 In BAM: If an investor had bought $1,000 of BAM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,355.96 today based on a price of $55.57 for BAM at the time of writing.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

