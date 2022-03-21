A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall; Crude Oil Surges Over 4%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq surged 2% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE), Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME).

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 91 points to 34,542.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 6.25 points to 4,447.25. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 59.25 points to 14,354.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 4.5% to trade at $112.82 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 4.7% to trade at $109.64 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs slipped by 3 to 524 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 81,410,100 with around 997,930 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,009,390 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 29,630,480 cases.

Check out this: Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index slipped 0.1%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.5%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%, while German DAX fell 0.1%. Annual producer inflation in Germany surged a fresh record high for of 25.9% in February from 25% in January.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.65%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.89% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.08%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%, while India’s BSE SENSEX fell 0.9%. The People's Bank of China maintained its one-year loan prime rate at 3.7%. Hong Kong’s current account surplus increased to HKD 96.1 billion in the fourth quarter from HKD 33.4 billion in the year-ago period.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc downgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Huntsman shares fell 1% to close at $39.43 on Friday.

Check out this: 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Breaking News

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at around $10.7 billion..

(NYSE: PLAN) agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at around $10.7 billion.. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) reported a loss of $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter. The company’s sales, however, topped market expectations.

(NASDAQ: PXS) reported a loss of $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter. The company’s sales, however, topped market expectations. Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) said on Monday its China subsidiary will set up two joint ventures, with Huayou Cobalt and Tsingshan Group, to secure nickel and cobalt for making electric-vehicle batteries.

(OTC: VWAGY) said on Monday its China subsidiary will set up two joint ventures, with Huayou Cobalt and Tsingshan Group, to secure nickel and cobalt for making electric-vehicle batteries. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) announced plans to acquire La Trobe Financial for around $1.1 billion.

Check out other breaking news here