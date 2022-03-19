Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 10 Years
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.88% on an annualized basis.
Buying $100 In UNH: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.86 shares of UnitedHealth Group at the time with $100. This investment in UNH would have produced an average annual return of 25.16%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion.
UnitedHealth Group's Share Price Over Last 10 Years
This $100 investment would be worth $939.35 today based on a price of $506.03 for UNH at the time of writing.
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
