Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Amazon.com 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 23.85% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In AMZN: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 67.84 shares of Amazon.com at the time with $1,000. This investment in AMZN would have produced an average annual return of 30.88%. Currently, Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion.

Amazon.com's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Amazon.com you would have approximately $218,793.08 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.