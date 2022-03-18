Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ulta Beauty Stock In The Last 10 Years

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.06% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ULTA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 10.86 shares of Ulta Beauty at the time with $1,000. This investment in ULTA would have produced an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Ulta Beauty has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion.

Ulta Beauty's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Ulta Beauty you would have approximately $4,226.57 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

