 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ulta Beauty Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ulta Beauty Stock In The Last 10 Years

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.06% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ULTA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 10.86 shares of Ulta Beauty at the time with $1,000. This investment in ULTA would have produced an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Ulta Beauty has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion.

Ulta Beauty's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Ulta Beauty you would have approximately $4,226.57 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ULTA)

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Ulta Beauty's Chart
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Barclays Bumps Up Price Target On This Beauty Company By 6%
Investors Ditching Safe Havens In Favor Of Small-Cap Stocks
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher; Crude Oil Rises 2%
5 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com