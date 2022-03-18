Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Chesapeake Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 59.22% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CHK: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 193.05 shares of Chesapeake Energy at the time with $1,000. This investment in CHK would have produced an average annual return of 72.8%. Currently, Chesapeake Energy has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion.

Chesapeake Energy's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $15,080.12 today based on a price of $78.11 for CHK at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.