 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Chesapeake Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Chesapeake Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 59.22% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CHK: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 193.05 shares of Chesapeake Energy at the time with $1,000. This investment in CHK would have produced an average annual return of 72.8%. Currently, Chesapeake Energy has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion.

Chesapeake Energy's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $15,080.12 today based on a price of $78.11 for CHK at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CHK)

Expert Ratings For Chesapeake Energy
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Chesapeake Energy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com