Here's How Much $1000 Invested In MicroStrategy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.45% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MSTR: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 34.13 shares of MicroStrategy at the time with $1,000. This investment in MSTR would have produced an average annual return of 14.43%. Currently, MicroStrategy has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion.

MicroStrategy's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in MicroStrategy you would have approximately $15,011.26 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.