Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marriott Intl Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 11:38am   Comments
Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.14% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MAR: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.64 shares of Marriott Intl at the time with $100. This investment in MAR would have produced an average annual return of 16.34%. Currently, Marriott Intl has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion.

Marriott Intl's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $452.11 today based on a price of $171.25 for MAR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

