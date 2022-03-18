Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marriott Intl Stock In The Last 10 Years

Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.14% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MAR: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.64 shares of Marriott Intl at the time with $100. This investment in MAR would have produced an average annual return of 16.34%. Currently, Marriott Intl has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion.

Marriott Intl's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $452.11 today based on a price of $171.25 for MAR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.