 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why On Holding's Stock Is Running Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2022 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Why On Holding's Stock Is Running Today

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported financial results.

On said fourth-quarter revenue increased 53.7% year-over-year to CHF 191.1 million ($204.33 million). The company reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $11.98 million.

On said gross profit increased 74% year-over-year to $119.54 million. Fourth-quarter gross margin increased from 51.7% to 58.5%.

"Based on the elevated inventory position, we expect to be able to meet a higher share of the demand from our customers in the first half of 2022 and to drive higher growth than previously expected," the company said.

On now expects full-year 2022 revenue to grow at least 37% year-over-year to about $1.06 billion.

See Also: Why FedEx Shares Are Sliding Today

ON 52-Week Range: $19.75 - $55.87

On shares were up 8.35% at $26.47 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of On Holding.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ONON)

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Why Jim Cramer Like NextEra Energy And Lincoln Electric?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com