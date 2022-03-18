 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: TELA Bio's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Share:
Preview: TELA Bio's Earnings

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TELA Bio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55.

TELA Bio bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TELA Bio's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.52 -0.48 -0.49
EPS Actual -0.57 -0.57 -0.56 -0.54
Price Change % -0.16% 7.46% 6.24% -8.29%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of TELA Bio were trading at $11.98 as of March 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TELA)

Insiders Buy Around $98M Of 3 Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings