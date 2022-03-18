Here's How Much $100 Invested In Williams-Sonoma 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.26% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In WSM: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.30 shares of Williams-Sonoma at the time with $100. This investment in WSM would have produced an average annual return of 10.23%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion.

Williams-Sonoma's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100 in Williams-Sonoma you would have approximately $702.41 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

