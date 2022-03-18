 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why StoneCo Shares Are Surging
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2022 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Why StoneCo Shares Are Surging

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) shares are trading significantly higher Friday morning after the company reported financial results.

StoneCo said fourth-quarter revenue increased 87% year-over-year to R$1.9 billion ($380 million). The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.026 per share, which was down from earnings of $0.23 year-over-year. 

"Our aggressive commercial approach, combined with a challenging macro environment, impacted our profitability," the company said.

StoneCo said it added a record 378,000 new clients in the quarter, bringing total active clients to 1.8 million.

"With a renewed focus on our core strengths, a streamlined organizational structure and a seasoned executive team, we are positioned to execute on our strategies, continue our strong growth and expand our margins in 2022," StoneCo said.

See Also: Why FedEx Shares Are Sliding Today

STNE 52-Week Range: $8.05 - $71.08

The stock was up 30.4% at $12.52 at time of publication.

Photo: rupixen from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STNE)

25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why StoneCo Shares Are Soaring After Hours Today
Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
A Preview Of StoneCo's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com