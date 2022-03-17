 Skip to main content

Heritage Global: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:34pm   Comments
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage Global missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was down $807.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 16.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage Global's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.04 0.04 0.08
EPS Actual 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.17
Revenue Estimate 7.28M 6.87M 6.48M 7.17M
Revenue Actual 5.99M 5.18M 7.10M 8.33M

