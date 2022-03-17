Heritage Global: Q4 Earnings Insights
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heritage Global missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was down $807.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 16.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heritage Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|7.28M
|6.87M
|6.48M
|7.17M
|Revenue Actual
|5.99M
|5.18M
|7.10M
|8.33M
