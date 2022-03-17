ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) traded at a new 12-month high today of $91.23. This new high was reached on approximately average trading volume as 3.6 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.3 million shares.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $91.23 and a 12-month low of $22.68 and are now trading 292% above that low price at $88.91 per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Pacific.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has potential upside of 0.6% based on a current price of $88.91 and analysts’ consensus price target of $89.47.

