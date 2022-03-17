 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Linde 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Linde 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Linde (NYSE:LIN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.3% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LIN: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 15.70 shares of Linde at the time with $1,000. This investment in LIN would have produced an average annual return of 11.03%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion.

Linde's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Linde you would have approximately $4,829.80 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

