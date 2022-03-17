Recap: VYNE Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
VYNE Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was down $1.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VYNE Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.32
|-0.35
|-0.41
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.35
|-0.37
|-0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|4.76M
|6.21M
|5.31M
|4.71M
|Revenue Actual
|4.09M
|4.26M
|4.12M
|4.29M
