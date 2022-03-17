 Skip to main content

Recap: VYNE Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022
Recap: VYNE Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

 

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VYNE Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $1.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VYNE Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.35 -0.41 -0.53
EPS Actual -0.36 -0.35 -0.37 -0.43
Revenue Estimate 4.76M 6.21M 5.31M 4.71M
Revenue Actual 4.09M 4.26M 4.12M 4.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

