Natural Gas Services: Q4 Earnings Insights
Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Natural Gas Services Gr missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $1.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.14
|-0.03
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|16.85M
|16.20M
|17.10M
|14.95M
|Revenue Actual
|18.25M
|17.75M
|18.40M
|17.00M
