Natural Gas Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Natural Gas Services Gr missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $1.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.04 -0.04 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.14 -0.03 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 16.85M 16.20M 17.10M 14.95M Revenue Actual 18.25M 17.75M 18.40M 17.00M

