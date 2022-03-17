 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Natural Gas Services: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 8:43am   Comments
Share:
Natural Gas Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Natural Gas Services Gr missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $1.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.04 -0.04 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.10 -0.14 -0.03 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 16.85M 16.20M 17.10M 14.95M
Revenue Actual 18.25M 17.75M 18.40M 17.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NGS)

Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2022
Preview: Natural Gas Services Gr's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com