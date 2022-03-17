 Skip to main content

Redhill Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 8:20am   Comments
Redhill Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Redhill Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 84.85%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $610.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 6.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Redhill Biopharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.12 -0.34 -0.24
EPS Actual -0.50 -0.06 -0.05 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 24.52M 25.02M 22.70M 26.03M
Revenue Actual 21.61M 21.50M 20.57M 21.46M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

