Redhill Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Redhill Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 84.85%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $610.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 6.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Redhill Biopharma's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.12 -0.34 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.50 -0.06 -0.05 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 24.52M 25.02M 22.70M 26.03M Revenue Actual 21.61M 21.50M 20.57M 21.46M

