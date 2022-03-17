Redhill Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Redhill Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 84.85%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was up $610.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 6.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Redhill Biopharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.12
|-0.34
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.50
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|24.52M
|25.02M
|22.70M
|26.03M
|Revenue Actual
|21.61M
|21.50M
|20.57M
|21.46M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News