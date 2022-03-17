Dollar General: Q4 Earnings Insights
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dollar General reported in-line EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.57.
Revenue was up $236.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dollar General's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|2.57
|2.19
|2.72
|EPS Actual
|2.08
|2.69
|2.82
|2.62
|Revenue Estimate
|8.49B
|8.59B
|8.28B
|8.30B
|Revenue Actual
|8.52B
|8.65B
|8.40B
|8.41B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
