Recap: X4 Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 6:46am   Comments
Recap: X4 Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

 

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

X4 Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 82.35%, reporting an EPS of $-1.24 versus an estimate of $-0.68.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.3% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

