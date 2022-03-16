Recap: Guess Q4 Earnings

Guess (NYSE:GES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guess missed estimated earnings by 0.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.15.

Revenue was up $151.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 11.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guess's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.70 -0.19 0.56 EPS Actual 0.62 0.96 0.21 1.18 Revenue Estimate 611.30M 648.60M 497.44M 659.93M Revenue Actual 643.07M 628.62M 520.00M 648.46M

