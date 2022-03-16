Recap: Guess Q4 Earnings
Guess (NYSE:GES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Guess missed estimated earnings by 0.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.15.
Revenue was up $151.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 11.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Guess's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.70
|-0.19
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.96
|0.21
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|611.30M
|648.60M
|497.44M
|659.93M
|Revenue Actual
|643.07M
|628.62M
|520.00M
|648.46M
