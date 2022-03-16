 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For FedEx
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 10:10am   Comments
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that FedEx will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.64.

FedEx bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.55, which was followed by a 4.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FedEx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 4.28 5 4.99 3.24
EPS Actual 4.83 4.37 5.01 3.47
Price Change % 4.95% -9.12% -3.63% 6.1%

Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx were trading at $216.23 as of March 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

