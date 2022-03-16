 Skip to main content

Arcos Dorados' Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 10:52am   Comments
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.3% year-on-year, excluding Venezuela, of $777.13 million, beating the consensus of $750.54 million. Total revenues amounted to $780.29 million.
  • Excluding Venezuela, systemwide comparable sales grew 33.6% Y/Y and rose 24.2% on a 2-year basis.
  • The operating margin was 10%, and operating income for the quarter was $77.8 million.
  • Excluding Venezuela, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $112.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.5%, up 100 basis points versus Q4 2019.
  • EPS of $0.22 beat the analyst consensus of $0.16.
  • The company held $278.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • The company's board declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for 2022, payable in four quarterly installments.
  • Price Action: ARCO shares are trading higher by 1.50% at $7.45 on the last check Wednesday.

