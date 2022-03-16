 Skip to main content

Jabil Clocks 11% Revenue Growth In Q2; Boosts FY22 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 9:03am   Comments
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBLreported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10.6% year-on-year to $7.55 billion, beating the consensus of $7.43 billion.
  • Segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue grew 4% Y/Y. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue improved 19% Y/Y.
  • Jabil's non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 beat the consensus of $1.47.
  • Jabil held $1.09 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • "The Jabil team delivered another strong quarter in Q2, highlighted by outstanding operational execution and skillful management of current supply chain dynamics," said Chair and CEO Mark Mondello.
  • Outlook: Jabil sees Q3 FY22 revenue of $7.9 billion - $8.5 billion, above the consensus of $7.71 billion.
  • Jabil sees non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 - $1.80 versus the consensus of $1.46.
  • Jabil raised the FY22 revenue outlook from $31.8 billion to $32.6 billion, above the consensus of $31.85 billion.
  • Jabil raised the non-GAAP EPS guidance from $6.55 to $7.25, above the consensus of $6.62.
  • Price Action: JBL shares traded higher by 8.31% at $60.45 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

