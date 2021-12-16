Jabil Tops Q1 Consensus Backed By End-Market; Issues Robust Q2 Outlook
Manufacturing services and solutions provider Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9.4% year-on-year to $8.6 billion, beating the consensus of $8.29 billion.
- Segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue grew 11% Y/Y. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue decreased 7% Y/Y.
- Jabil's non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 beat the consensus of $1.80.
- Jabil held $1.2. billion in cash and equivalents and used $46 million in operating cash flow. It also used $119 million in adjusted free cash flow.
- "Our commercial portfolio has been constructed to deliver reliable margins and strong free cash flows, and what we're doing is working," said Chair and CEO Mark Mondello.
- Outlook: Jabil sees Q2 FY22 revenue of $7.1 billion - $7.7 billion above the consensus of $7.37 billion.
- Jabil sees non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 - $1.55 versus the consensus of $1.43.
- It sees FY22 revenue of $31.8 billion above the consensus of $31.5 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $6.55 above the consensus of $6.36.
- Price Action: JBL shares traded higher by 2.54% at $65.40 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas