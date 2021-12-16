 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jabil Tops Q1 Consensus Backed By End-Market; Issues Robust Q2 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 8:46am   Comments
Share:
Jabil Tops Q1 Consensus Backed By End-Market; Issues Robust Q2 Outlook

Manufacturing services and solutions provider Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBLreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9.4% year-on-year to $8.6 billion, beating the consensus of $8.29 billion.

  • Segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue grew 11% Y/Y. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue decreased 7% Y/Y.
  • Jabil's non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 beat the consensus of $1.80.
  • Jabil held $1.2. billion in cash and equivalents and used $46 million in operating cash flow. It also used $119 million in adjusted free cash flow.
  • "Our commercial portfolio has been constructed to deliver reliable margins and strong free cash flows, and what we're doing is working," said Chair and CEO Mark Mondello.
  • Outlook: Jabil sees Q2 FY22 revenue of $7.1 billion - $7.7 billion above the consensus of $7.37 billion.
  • Jabil sees non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 - $1.55 versus the consensus of $1.43.
  • It sees FY22 revenue of $31.8 billion above the consensus of $31.5 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $6.55 above the consensus of $6.36.
  • Price Action: JBL shares traded higher by 2.54% at $65.40 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBL)

Jabil: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2021
A Preview Of Jabil's Earnings
Jabil's Debt Overview
Price Over Earnings Overview: Jabil
Jim Cramer Likes Jabil Over Flex
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com