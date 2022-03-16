 Skip to main content

Tattooed Chef: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 7:57am
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tattooed Chef missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $12.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 14.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tattooed Chef's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.01 0.01 0.03
EPS Actual -0.10 -0.08 -0.10 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 63.95M 54.05M 46.40M 39.05M
Revenue Actual 58.78M 50.72M 52.68M 39.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

