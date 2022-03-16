Tattooed Chef: Q4 Earnings Insights
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tattooed Chef missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $12.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 14.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tattooed Chef's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|63.95M
|54.05M
|46.40M
|39.05M
|Revenue Actual
|58.78M
|50.72M
|52.68M
|39.60M
