Tattooed Chef: Q4 Earnings Insights

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tattooed Chef missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $12.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 14.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tattooed Chef's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.01 0.01 0.03 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.08 -0.10 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 63.95M 54.05M 46.40M 39.05M Revenue Actual 58.78M 50.72M 52.68M 39.60M

