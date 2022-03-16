Recap: Coda Octopus Group Q1 Earnings
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Coda Octopus Group beat estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $790.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coda Octopus Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.12
|0.05
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.13
|0.20
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|6.09M
|5.80M
|4.30M
|4.40M
|Revenue Actual
|5.08M
|5.83M
|5.37M
|5.05M
