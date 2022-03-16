 Skip to main content

Recap: Coda Octopus Group Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 6:38am   Comments
Recap: Coda Octopus Group Q1 Earnings

 

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coda Octopus Group beat estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $790.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coda Octopus Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.12 0.05 0.03
EPS Actual 0.01 0.13 0.20 0.10
Revenue Estimate 6.09M 5.80M 4.30M 4.40M
Revenue Actual 5.08M 5.83M 5.37M 5.05M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

