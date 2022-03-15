 Skip to main content

TRACON Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 4:16pm   Comments
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TRACON Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.35.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

