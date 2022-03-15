Semtech Earnings Preview

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Semtech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69.

Semtech bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech were trading at $60.95 as of March 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.