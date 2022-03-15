 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tyson Foods Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tyson Foods Stock In The Last 20 Years

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.11% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TSN: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 78.06 shares of Tyson Foods at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSN would have produced an average annual return of 9.84%. Currently, Tyson Foods has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion.

Tyson Foods's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Tyson Foods you would have approximately $6,615.14 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TSN)

What Are Whales Doing With Tyson Foods
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2022
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
BMO Capital Downgrades This Processed Meat Producer - Read Why
US DOJ Probes Poultry Companies Over Employment Practices: Report
AgTech's Goal Of Growing Sustainable Food Cultivation Stands To Be Emboldened By AgriFORCE Merger
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com