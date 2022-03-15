Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tyson Foods Stock In The Last 20 Years

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.11% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TSN: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 78.06 shares of Tyson Foods at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSN would have produced an average annual return of 9.84%. Currently, Tyson Foods has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion.

Tyson Foods's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Tyson Foods you would have approximately $6,615.14 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.