 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ANI Pharma Posts Mixed Bag Q4 Earnings, FY22 Sales Outlook Trails Street Consensus
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:31am   Comments
Share:
ANI Pharma Posts Mixed Bag Q4 Earnings, FY22 Sales Outlook Trails Street Consensus
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ANIPQ4 revenues were $60.9 million, +6.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $56.30 million.
  • Net revenues for generic pharmaceutical products were $41.6 million, +8% primarily due to the Novitium acquisition and Q3 launch of Nebivolol, tempered by sales declines for Tolterodine and Vancomycin and lower average selling prices of generic products.
  • Branded pharmaceutical products sales decreased 7% to $14.7 million due to fewer Arimidex and Inderal XL units.
  • Contract manufacturing revenues reached $2.8 million, +26%, principally due to the Novitium acquisition.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.54 was lower than $0.80 reported a year ago and missing the consensus of $0.74.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals held $100.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents plus $128.5 million in net accounts receivable, with a debt of $300.0 million.
  • Guidance: For FY22, ANIP expects sales (ex-Purified Cortrophin Gel measures) of $260 million - $275 million, below the consensus of $301.57 million.
  • The Company forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $70 million - $75 million.
  • Price Action: ANIP shares are down 3.25% at $34.50 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANIP)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen, Eisai Amend Aduhelm Agreement; Anaptys Acne Drug Flunks Midstage Study; Merck, AstraZeneca Discontinue Prostate Cancer Trial
ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
ANI Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 13-19): Bristol-Myers Squibb's Melanoma Drug Decision, Multiple Conference Presentations And Earnings Dominate Proceedings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com