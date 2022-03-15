ANI Pharma Posts Mixed Bag Q4 Earnings, FY22 Sales Outlook Trails Street Consensus
- ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ANIP) Q4 revenues were $60.9 million, +6.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $56.30 million.
- Net revenues for generic pharmaceutical products were $41.6 million, +8% primarily due to the Novitium acquisition and Q3 launch of Nebivolol, tempered by sales declines for Tolterodine and Vancomycin and lower average selling prices of generic products.
- Branded pharmaceutical products sales decreased 7% to $14.7 million due to fewer Arimidex and Inderal XL units.
- Contract manufacturing revenues reached $2.8 million, +26%, principally due to the Novitium acquisition.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.54 was lower than $0.80 reported a year ago and missing the consensus of $0.74.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals held $100.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents plus $128.5 million in net accounts receivable, with a debt of $300.0 million.
- Guidance: For FY22, ANIP expects sales (ex-Purified Cortrophin Gel measures) of $260 million - $275 million, below the consensus of $301.57 million.
- The Company forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $70 million - $75 million.
- Price Action: ANIP shares are down 3.25% at $34.50 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap General