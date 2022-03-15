 Skip to main content

Recap: Syros Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 7:51am   Comments
Recap: Syros Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

 

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Syros Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.47.

Revenue was up $2.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Syros Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.37 -0.46 -0.50
EPS Actual -0.41 -0.36 -0.23 -0.62
Revenue Estimate 4.49M 4.13M 2.67M 2.70M
Revenue Actual 5.70M 5.16M 4.83M 5.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

