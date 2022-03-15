Recap: Syros Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Syros Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.47.
Revenue was up $2.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Syros Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.44
|-0.37
|-0.46
|-0.50
|EPS Actual
|-0.41
|-0.36
|-0.23
|-0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|4.49M
|4.13M
|2.67M
|2.70M
|Revenue Actual
|5.70M
|5.16M
|4.83M
|5.70M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
