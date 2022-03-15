Recap: Precision BioSciences Q4 Earnings
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Precision BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.47.
Revenue was down $2.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Precision BioSciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.59
|-0.44
|-0.50
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|0.36
|-0.33
|-0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|6.02M
|13.86M
|7.11M
|33.86M
|Revenue Actual
|24.04M
|68.81M
|16.35M
|8.85M
