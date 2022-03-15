Recap: Precision BioSciences Q4 Earnings

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Precision BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.47.

Revenue was down $2.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Precision BioSciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.44 -0.50 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.19 0.36 -0.33 -0.44 Revenue Estimate 6.02M 13.86M 7.11M 33.86M Revenue Actual 24.04M 68.81M 16.35M 8.85M

