Here's How Much $100 Invested In Honeywell Intl 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.65% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In HON: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.67 shares of Honeywell Intl at the time with $100. This investment in HON would have produced an average annual return of 8.33%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion.

Honeywell Intl's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $491.20 today based on a price of $184.01 for HON at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

