Surgalign Holdings's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:05am   Comments
Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Surgalign Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Surgalign Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 12.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Surgalign Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.12 -0.13 -0.32
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.09 -0.12 -0.22
Price Change % -12.29% -14.36% 2.94% -0.8%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Surgalign Holdings were trading at $0.32 as of March 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

