Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paratek Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 56.1%, reporting an EPS of $-0.64 versus an estimate of $-0.41.
Revenue was up $15.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paratek Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.45
|0.31
|-0.38
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.37
|0.20
|-0.39
|-0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|23.82M
|60.99M
|28.72M
|34.04M
|Revenue Actual
|24.45M
|57.49M
|16.43M
|16.02M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News