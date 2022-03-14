 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 8:11am   Comments
Share:
Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paratek Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 56.1%, reporting an EPS of $-0.64 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was up $15.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paratek Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.45 0.31 -0.38 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.37 0.20 -0.39 -0.49
Revenue Estimate 23.82M 60.99M 28.72M 34.04M
Revenue Actual 24.45M 57.49M 16.43M 16.02M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PRTK)

Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 13-19): Bristol-Myers Squibb's Melanoma Drug Decision, Multiple Conference Presentations And Earnings Dominate Proceedings
Paratek Pharmaceuticals's Earnings: A Preview
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Pediatric COVID Pill Study, Midatech And J&J Unit Expand R&D Collaboration, AbbVie-Alvotech Settle Humira Dispute
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com