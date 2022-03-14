Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paratek Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 56.1%, reporting an EPS of $-0.64 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was up $15.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paratek Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.45 0.31 -0.38 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.37 0.20 -0.39 -0.49 Revenue Estimate 23.82M 60.99M 28.72M 34.04M Revenue Actual 24.45M 57.49M 16.43M 16.02M

