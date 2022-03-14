5 Stocks To Watch For March 14, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to report quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $960.24 million after the closing bell. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.1% to $241.58 in after-hours trading.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) announced plans to explore strategic options, including the possible sale, for its ownership interest in Ilim Group. International Paper shares fell 0.1% to $42.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $84.10 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CECO Environmental shares fell 2.7% to close at $5.40 on Friday.
- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Friday. Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares slipped 0.5% to $27.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $257.99 million after the closing bell. Calavo Growers shares fell 0.1% to $36.11 in after-hours trading.
