5 Stocks To Watch For March 14, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 4:09am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to report quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $960.24 million after the closing bell. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.1% to $241.58 in after-hours trading.
  • International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) announced plans to explore strategic options, including the possible sale, for its ownership interest in Ilim Group. International Paper shares fell 0.1% to $42.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $84.10 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CECO Environmental shares fell 2.7% to close at $5.40 on Friday.

  • Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Friday. Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares slipped 0.5% to $27.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $257.99 million after the closing bell. Calavo Growers shares fell 0.1% to $36.11 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

