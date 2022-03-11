South Jersey Industries Inc. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) traded today at a new 12-month high of $35.32. Approximately 214,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

Over the past year, South Jersey Industries Inc. has traded in a range of $20.75 to $35.32 and is now at $35.14, 69% above that low.

South Jersey Industries Inc. is a New Jersey holding company that acquires and develops utility companies. Through its many subsidiaries, SJI is primarily involved in transmitting, distributing, and selling natural gas and electricity in the mid-Atlantic U.S. The company segments its operations into gas utility operations and energy group businesses. The majority of SJI’s total revenue comes from its gas utility operations, which encompasses the company’s principal subsidiary: South Jersey Gas. SJG purchases, transmit, and sells natural gas primarily for residential consumers in southern New Jersey. The energy group also represents a significant income stream through its wholesale energy and retail electric services.

Based on a current price of $35.14, South Jersey Industries Inc. is currently 0.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $35.10.

