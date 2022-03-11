 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Hall Of Fame Resort
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 9:23am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Hall Of Fame Resort

Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hall Of Fame Resort will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Hall Of Fame Resort bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hall Of Fame Resort's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.10 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.08 0.16 -1.67 -0.55
Price Change % 0.9% 0.0% 3.77% 11.9%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Hall Of Fame Resort were trading at $0.93 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (HOFV)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Crawford On What's Next For Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
EXCLUSIVE: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Joins Pro Football Hall of Fame, I Got It To Sell Football-Themed NFTs
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings