Earnings Preview For AVEO Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 9:22am   Comments
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AVEO Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.45 -0.55
EPS Actual -0.30 -0.40 -0.81 -0.44
Price Change % -1.77% 8.18% 5.41% -2.54%

Stock Performance

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals were trading at $3.96 as of March 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 66.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

