Buckle Shares Pop On Q4 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 9:34am   Comments
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 19.5% year-on-year, to $380.93 million, beating the consensus of $366.30 million.
  • Comparable store net sales grew 20%. Online sales increased 10.5% Y/Y to $73.1 million.
  • EPS of $1.69 beat the analyst consensus of $1.44.
  • Gross profit rose 23.7% Y/Y to $202.3 million, with the margin expanding 184 basis points to 53.1%.
  • Operating expenses increased 17.5% Y/Y to $92.7 million.
  • The operating margin was 28.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 29.6% to $109.6 million.
  • The company held $266.9 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
  • Price Action: BKE shares traded higher by 4.16% at $37.20 on the last check Friday.

