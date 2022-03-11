Buckle Shares Pop On Q4 Earnings Beat
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 19.5% year-on-year, to $380.93 million, beating the consensus of $366.30 million.
- Comparable store net sales grew 20%. Online sales increased 10.5% Y/Y to $73.1 million.
- EPS of $1.69 beat the analyst consensus of $1.44.
- Gross profit rose 23.7% Y/Y to $202.3 million, with the margin expanding 184 basis points to 53.1%.
- Operating expenses increased 17.5% Y/Y to $92.7 million.
- The operating margin was 28.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 29.6% to $109.6 million.
- The company held $266.9 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
- Price Action: BKE shares traded higher by 4.16% at $37.20 on the last check Friday.
