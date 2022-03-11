Inspired Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Insights
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 08:01 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inspired Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was down $4.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inspired Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|-0.78
|-1.16
|-0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|-1.94
|-0.74
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|68.48M
|31.15M
|20.02M
|31.53M
|Revenue Actual
|77.60M
|41.50M
|22.80M
|71.70M
