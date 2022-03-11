 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inspired Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 10:29am   Comments
Share:
Inspired Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 08:01 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inspired Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was down $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inspired Entertainment's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.78 -1.16 -0.79
EPS Actual 0.30 -1.94 -0.74 0.49
Revenue Estimate 68.48M 31.15M 20.02M 31.53M
Revenue Actual 77.60M 41.50M 22.80M 71.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (INSE)

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2022
Preview: Inspired Entertainment's Earnings
Inspired Entertainment Launches Online Gaming In Connecticut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com