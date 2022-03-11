Inspired Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Insights

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 08:01 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inspired Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was down $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inspired Entertainment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.78 -1.16 -0.79 EPS Actual 0.30 -1.94 -0.74 0.49 Revenue Estimate 68.48M 31.15M 20.02M 31.53M Revenue Actual 77.60M 41.50M 22.80M 71.70M

