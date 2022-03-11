Why Are RLX Technology Shares Trading Lower Today
- RLX Technology Inc (NYSE: RLX) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 17.7% year-on-year, to $298.8 million (RMB1.9 billion), missing the consensus of $367.8 million.
- The company attributed the revenue growth to higher sales to offline distributors, reflecting the distribution and retail network expansion.
- Gross profit increased by 10.3% Y/Y to RMB765.5 million ($120.1 million), with the margin contracting 270 basis points Y/Y to 40.2%.
- The operating margin was 28%, and operating income for the quarter was RMB534 million ($83.8 million), versus RMB(158.5) million loss last year.
- The company held $2.33 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.398 ($0.062).
- Price Action: RLX shares are trading lower by 13.7% at $2.02 in premarket on the last check Friday.
